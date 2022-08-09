Left Menu

Tennis-Serena says she is 'evolving away' from game with retirement talk

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:38 IST
Serena Williams said on Tuesday that she is "evolving away from tennis" as she hinted at retiring from the sport she dominated for much of her career with 23 singles Grand Slam titles. "I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in a Vogue article. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. "A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

