Left Menu

Czechs not tapping strategic oil reserves, cause of halt to become clear soon

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-08-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 20:15 IST
Czechs not tapping strategic oil reserves, cause of halt to become clear soon
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic's pipeline company MERO has operative oil stocks that can last at least until the second half of August following an interruption of flows through the Druzhba pipeline, and the government is not planning to tap its near 90-day strategic reserve now, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"The following days will show if this is a further escalation of the energy war by Russia or a technical issue with payments," for transit fees through Ukraine, he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022