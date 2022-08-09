Czechs not tapping strategic oil reserves, cause of halt to become clear soon
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-08-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 20:15 IST
The Czech Republic's pipeline company MERO has operative oil stocks that can last at least until the second half of August following an interruption of flows through the Druzhba pipeline, and the government is not planning to tap its near 90-day strategic reserve now, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.
"The following days will show if this is a further escalation of the energy war by Russia or a technical issue with payments," for transit fees through Ukraine, he said on Twitter.
