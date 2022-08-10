Left Menu

Colombia has detected $20 bln likely tied to money laundering -official

Money laundering occurs when funds earned from illegal activities like drug trafficking are invested in front businesses which integrate illicit money into the legitimate financial system. The funds were detected through more than 20,000 suspicious activity reports flagged each year by the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (UIAF).

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 03:02 IST
Colombia has detected $20 bln likely tied to money laundering -official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's financial crimes unit, intensifying efforts to catch fraud, has detected some $20 billion in financial operations potentially tied to money laundering over the last 3-1/2 years, the unit's director said.

The figure is equivalent to more than 6% of Colombia's annual gross domestic product. Money laundering occurs when funds earned from illegal activities like drug trafficking are invested in front businesses which integrate illicit money into the legitimate financial system.

The funds were detected through more than 20,000 suspicious activity reports flagged each year by the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (UIAF). "In the last few years we've hit the accelerator and the learning curve in terms of interception of illicit funds," UIAF director Javier Gutierrez told Reuters.

The $20 billion was detected between 2019 and mid-2022, he said. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that 2% to 5% of the world's GDP - between $800 billion and $2 trillion - is laundered annually, though by its nature money laundering is hard to trace.

Laundering can cause inflation and create unfair competition when front businesses offer products and services at artificially low prices. The UIAf has found some 570 channels through which money is laundered - including fake or inflated invoices, currency trading, exports and crypto-currencies, Gutierrez said.

Colombia's penal code outlines 66 types of crimes tied to money laundering including drugs and arms trafficking, customs fraud and people smuggling. The Andean country is a top producer of cocaine and home to rebel groups and crime gangs involved in drug trafficking, illegal mining and other crimes.

"In importance drug trafficking is the one that generates the most resources and corruption is second for the harm it does to public investment and social programs," said Gutierrez. Fighting money laundering is potentially more effective for combating crime than arrests, Gutierrez said.

"Being detected matters very little to criminals, it matters much more to be captured, but what hurts them most is the chance resources will be taken away," said Gutierrez. "If you bankrupt them economically it is much harder for them to be resilient."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating' emergency to compete in playoffs; Tennis-Serena 'can't wait' to reach the light at end of the tennis tunnel and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration to allow new injection method for monkeypox vaccine - NYT; Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration to allow new injection method for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022