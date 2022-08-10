Left Menu

3 LeT terrorists trapped in J-K's Budgam encounter

The security forces on Wednesday trapped three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2022 07:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 07:00 IST
3 LeT terrorists trapped in J-K's Budgam encounter
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The security forces on Wednesday trapped terrorists of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat is also trapped.

"03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir. Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office while Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area on May 26.

The encounter broke out in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces, said police. "Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Sunday, a 'hybrid' terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam area.

The accused arrested has been identified as Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sangam Budgam. The arrests were made by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura.

The officials also seized incriminating materials which include 5 pistols, 5 magazines, 50 rounds. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the terrorist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022