3 LeT terrorists trapped in J-K's Budgam encounter

The security forces on Wednesday trapped terrorists of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat is also trapped.

"03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir. Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office while Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area on May 26.

The encounter broke out in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces, said police. "Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Sunday, a 'hybrid' terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam area.

The accused arrested has been identified as Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sangam Budgam. The arrests were made by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura.

The officials also seized incriminating materials which include 5 pistols, 5 magazines, 50 rounds. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the terrorist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)