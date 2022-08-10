Left Menu

Karnataka govt invites Japanese companies to invest in state

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 09:19 IST
A Karnataka delegation led by Minister for Large & Medium Industries Murugesh R Nirani has paid a three-day visit to Japan inviting companies there to invest in the State. The team extended a formal invitation to Japanese companies to participate in the Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled to be held here on November 2, 3 & 4. The delegation also comprising Commissioner for Industrial Development, Gunjan Krishna met representatives of Toyota, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mitsui, Mercury, JETRO, Hitachi, Fujitsu Limited, and NEC Corporation at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday. The Minister presented industry-friendly policies of the State and showcased Karnataka as an ideal destination for Japanese manufacturing companies, according to a release issued by his office on Wednesday. ''The Industries Department has proposed a separate 'Japanese township' on a nearly 600-acre plot in Tumakuru district,'' it said. Besides the township, a land bank of 50,000 acres have been earmarked for industrial development in the State. Impressing upon the companies, Nirani said Karnataka had attracted maximum FDI among all the States and the environment was conducive for big Japanese investments. The Minister also noted that the State was in the top achiever category in the “Ease of Doing Business” (EoDB) released by the Centre recently. Representing the Embassy of India, Deputy Chief of Mission, Mayank Joshi and First Secretary (Economic) Manoj Singh Negi also participated in the meetings.

