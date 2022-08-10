Left Menu

Festivals unaware of religious disparities: Muslim trader sells Rakhi, Hindu buys in WB's Siliguri

A large number of Muslims in West Bengal's Siliguri have been selling Rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which is to be celebrated all across the country on Thursday.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:01 IST
Gulame Muslafa and Biswajit Ghosh in a market of West Bengal. Image Credit: ANI
A number of traders in Siliguri are involved in the business of Rakhi making for decades, as they bring it from Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata and then sell it to the local markets. One of the traders Gulame Muslafa said that they are doing this traditionally and only a hand full of them belong to the community associated with this business.

A number of traders in Siliguri are involved in the business of Rakhi making for decades, as they bring it from Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata and then sell it to the local markets. One of the traders Gulame Muslafa said that they are doing this traditionally and only a hand full of them belong to the community associated with this business.

He said that he feels honoured and does not believe in religious differences. Meanwhile, the buyer Biswajit Ghosh from Mainaguri said, "For the past many years we have been buying rakhis from them as they are affordable and possess a good quality."

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals of Hindus in the country. The festival marks the bond of love between the siblings and will be celebrated on August 11. It is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month of the Hindu year. The month of Savan is considered an auspicious period among the Hindus and Lord Shiva is worshipped every Monday during this entire time.

The word Raksha means protection, while Bandhan is to tie the knot. It is an ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the love and duty between brothers and their sisters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

