WB: Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences on Birbhum bus accident, announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences on the fatal accident that happened in the state's Birbhum on Tuesday. Banerjee took to Twitter and said that she was "deeply saddened" by the fatal accident in Birbhum which claimed 9 lives. "My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," she said in her tweet.

"We'll provide Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. Under the Somyabothi scheme, Rs 2,000 will be provided to perform the last rites of each deceased. Special GR to be provided to families of deceased," she added. Nine people were killed in a collision between an autorickshaw and a bus in the Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district on Tuesday.

Earlier President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her grief on the death of nine people in the aforesaid accident. "Deeply distressed to know that a road accident at Birbhum, West Bengal, claimed several lives, including of some women returning from work in fields. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed pain and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased. PM Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured," he said.

"Nine people were killed in an auto and bus collision in Mallarpur police station area," said Dhiman Mitra, SDPO Rampurhat. Earlier on Sunday, 10 people died in West Bengal's Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to the Jalpesh Temple got electrocuted.

The passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment. According to the police, the shocking accident may have taken place due to a fault in the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van. (ANI)

