Jindal Steel to set up green hydrogen plant

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has partnered with Hygenco India Private Limited to set up a green hydrogen plant.

This plant will enable JSL to reduce its carbon emissions by nearly 2,700 MT per annum, it said in a statement. Hygenco is a venture-backed by Vivaan Solar, a leading solar developer and renewables Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) player.

''With this development, it is set to become the first stainless steel company in India to install a green hydrogen plant,'' the company said.

According to JSL, it reduced carbon emissions by 3,100 metric tonnes during 2021-22, and initiated a switch from a thermal energy-intensive manufacturing setup to renewable energy alternatives such as solar and wind power.

JSL's Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said that as a first, the green hydrogen plant will catalyse its transition from thermal to clean energy in the Indian manufacturing space.

''Going forward, we will continue our Environmental, Social and Governance efforts to achieve net zero emissions and power conservation.'' Earlier, Jindal had told PTI that there will be no more investments in thermal energy as the company is keen to invest in the renewable energy sector.

