Russian oil flows restarted to Slovakia, but not to Czech Republic - Transpetrol

Russian oil flows to Slovakia through the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline were restored on Wednesday afternoon but flows further west to the Czech Republic were not being restarted, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol said.

Slovak refiner Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's MOL, said oil to Slovakia had started to arrive and flows to Hungary were expected to be restored on Thursday.

