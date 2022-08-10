Left Menu

Assam raises daily wage for tea workers

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has raised the daily wage for tea garden workers by Rs 27, over and above other benefits they are entitled to.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:18 IST
Assam raises daily wage for tea workers
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@himantabiswa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has raised the daily wage for tea garden workers by Rs 27, over and above other benefits they are entitled to. Post the revision, tea workers in Assam's Barak valley will get Rs 210 per day and for that of Brahmaputra valley at Rs 232.

Assam accounts for around half of India's overall tea production. India as a whole contributes 23 percent to the global tea output. This revised wage hike will be effective prospectively from August 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

"In a meeting with tea garden managements and workers' union, it was decided to increase their daily wage by Rs 27 over and above ration and other benefits," Sarma said. Tea workers in Assam are sizeable in number and play a crucial role in 40-odd constituencies.

Besides wages, all workers will also get ration cards. Just ahead of State elections in 2021, the BJP government in Assam had hiked the wage rate by Rs 38. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022