Farmers not getting help while Maha govt decides to fund bullet train: Ambadas Danve

Rain-hit farmers are not getting help but the Maharashtra government is going to fund the Bullet train project, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said here on Wednesday.

Danve, a Shiv Sena leader from Aurangabad who has stayed with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, arrived in the city for the first time after becoming LoP.

''The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government took almost 40 days to expand the cabinet. The number of farmer suicides went up and problems of farmers went unheeded during this period,'' he said.

The losses suffered by farmers due to excessive rain is the main issue, and the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government had offered a Rs 10,000 crore package for farmers, he said.

The present government has not given a single rupee to farmers, Danve alleged.

''But the same state government has given six thousand crore rupees for the (Ahmedabad-Mumbai) bullet train project when Maharashtra does not need it,'' he added. Talking about the cabinet expansion, he said the BJP had once levelled serious allegations against Sanjay Rathod and launched agitations against him, but he has been made a minister now.

''BJP should tell what changed in his case,'' Danve said, adding that the saffron party had targeted Vijaykumar Gavit in the past too but now he has been inducted in the cabinet.

