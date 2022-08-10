Left Menu

Indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease launched, big relief for livestock

Providing relief to the livestock of the country, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy skin disease.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:59 IST
Indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease launched, big relief for livestock
Photo Courtesy: PIB. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Providing relief to the livestock of the country, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy skin disease. The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).

Tomar while launching the vaccine said that livestock is the biggest asset of the country. Ever since the disease came to India in 2019, research institutes have been engaged in developing the vaccine.

Tomar congratulated the scientists of the Equine Research Center and the Veterinary Research Institute for developing the Lumpy disease vaccine having complying a 100 per cent with all standards, which will be effective in getting rid of Lumpy disease. Further, Tomar directed the concerned officials to provide this vaccine in large numbers at the earliest for relief to the cattle. He said that there are 30 crore livestock in the country, and considering the plight of mute animals, all possible measures should be taken to provide them relief at the earliest.

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Secretary Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Jatindra Nath Swain, Director General of ICAR, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Deputy Director General Dr B.N. Tripathi, Dr Triveni Dutt, Director, Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Dr Yashpal, Director, National Equine Research Center and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022