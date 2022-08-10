Maha govt to double compensation for rain-hit farmers, set up medical college in Ratnagiri

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to double the amount of compensation which the farmers affected by the excessive rains in July are entitled to get.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement here after the first meeting of his expanded cabinet.

"As per the current NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) norms, a farmer receives Rs 6,800 per hectare as compensation. We have decided to double the amount,'' he told reporters.

"Also, earlier NDRF norms were applicable for damage to crops on maximum of two hectares. We have decided to change it to three hectares," he said.

As much as 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been affected due to heavy rains in Maharashtra this monsoon, the chief minister said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a government medical college in Ratnagiri with intake capacity of 100 students.

A 430-bed hospital will be set up along with the medical college. The project will entail an initial cost of Rs 500 crore. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar said the government's announcement was not enough to give relief to rain-affected regions. ''The doubling of compensation amount is inadequate because NDRF norms do not cover all the affected people. They only cover the farmers who lost their crops. This decision is an eyewash," the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

Small-time businesspersons, house owners and shop owners who incurred losses due to the heavy rainfall should also get some financial assistance, he demanded.

"The (previous) Maha Vikas Aghadi government had given Rs 15,000 per family and Rs 1.50 lakh for those who lost their houses due to rain,'' Pawar said.

