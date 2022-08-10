Left Menu

Czech Republic working with Poland to restore Druzhba oil supply - minister

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 10-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 21:16 IST
Czech Republic working with Poland to restore Druzhba oil supply - minister
The Czech government is working with Poland to restore Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Polish-owned Czech refineries, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Flows were interrupted due to problems with Russian payment of transit fees to Ukraine.

Druzhba supplies were restarted on Wednesday to Slovakia and Hungary after refineries in those countries paid the transit fees themselves, but flows to the Czech Republic were still disrupted.

