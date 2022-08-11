Argentine 2022/23 corn harvest seen at 55 mln tonnes -Rosario Grains Exchange
Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 11-08-2022 05:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 05:05 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
Argentina's corn harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 55 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.
Additionally, the exchange forecast soy production of 47 million tonnes for the 2022/23 season.
Also Read: Soccer-Atletico sign Argentina full back Molina from Udinese
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentina
Advertisement