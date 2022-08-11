Argentine 2022/23 corn harvest seen at 55 mln tonnes -Rosario Grains Exchange

Argentina's corn harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 55 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

Additionally, the exchange forecast soy production of 47 million tonnes for the 2022/23 season.

