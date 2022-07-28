Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico sign Argentina full back Molina from Udinese

Financial details were not disclosed but local media reports said he cost about 20 million euros ($20.29 million). Primarily a right back, the 24-year-old Molina also played at wing back for Udinese last season, scoring seven goals with two assists in Serie A.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:42 IST
Soccer-Atletico sign Argentina full back Molina from Udinese
  • Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid have signed versatile Argentina defender Nahuel Molina from Udinese on a five-year contract, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday. Financial details were not disclosed but local media reports said he cost about 20 million euros ($20.29 million).

Primarily a right back, the 24-year-old Molina also played at wing back for Udinese last season, scoring seven goals with two assists in Serie A. "I'm very happy for this step in my career, that Atleti have taken notice of me and to have the chance to play here is a dream," he said.

"From my side there will always be responsibility, sacrifice and everything that represents this club." Molina is Atletico's third signing of the close season after winger Samuel Lino and midfielder Axel Witsel. He will strengthen the right back options for Diego Simeone's side who lost Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United in January.

Molina made played nearly 70 games in all competitions for Udinese in two seasons after joining from Boca Juniors' youth team. His impressive performances earned him a debut with Argentina in 2021 and he now has 16 caps, having helped his country win the Copa America last year.

Atletico, who finished third last season, begin the new campaign with a trip to Getafe on Aug. 15. ($1 = 0.9856 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022