Argentine 2022/23 corn harvest seen at 55 mln tonnes -Rosario Grains Exchange

Argentina's corn harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 55 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

Additionally, the exchange forecast soy production of 47 million tonnes for the 2022/23 season. Argentina is a major world supplier of wheat and the second largest exporter of corn.

The exchange said it expects the country's corn planting area to fall by 4.7% to 8 million hectares. Meanwhile, the exchange expects producers to increase the country's soybean planting area by 700,000 hectares to 16.8 million hectares, a 4.3% increase in comparison to 2021.

The exchanged cited producers' preference for soybean production given the "not very encouraging weather forecasts and high possibilities" of the la niña phenomenon in a year of "high uncertainty." The Rosario exchange maintained its forecast for the 2022/23 wheat harvest, whose planting is about to end, at 17.7 million tonnes.

Also Read: Development bank grants $1.14 bln clean energy loan to Argentina

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)