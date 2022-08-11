Left Menu

Gas flows steady via Nord Stream from Russia, flowing eastbound through Yamal-Europe

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,972,206 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, slightly up from 4,898,759 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,423,827 kWh/h for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT), unchanged from the previous day.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 13:06 IST
Gas flows steady via Nord Stream from Russia, flowing eastbound through Yamal-Europe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gas flows eastbound through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were steady on Thursday, data showed, as were flows via Nord Stream 1 from Russia, which has cut the pipeline to 20% of its capacity, citing maintenance work.. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,972,206 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, slightly up from 4,898,759 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,423,827 kWh/h for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT), unchanged from the previous day. Russia's Gazprom said that it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, and will send 41.6 million cubic metres on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, compared with 36.7 mcm in the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022