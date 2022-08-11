Left Menu

Czech pipeline operator expects Druzhba oil flow to resume within two days

Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic should resume within two days as problems with paying transit fees should be resolved, the chairman of Czech pipeline operator MERO Jaroslav Pantucek told Czech Television on Thursday.

Druzhba flows to Slovakia and Hungary restarted on Wednesday after Hungarian oil group MOL paid fees for transit through Ukraine instead of Russia, and Pantucek said its customer PKN Orlen was taking the same steps on Thursday.

