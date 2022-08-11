Left Menu

Tricolour unfurled at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu's house

A national flag was displayed on Thursday at the residence of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the outlawed group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who had announced a cash reward for the hoisting of Khalistani flag at key places.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:03 IST
Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu's house in Punjab. Image Credit: ANI
A national flag was displayed on Thursday at the residence of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the outlawed group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who had announced a cash reward for the hoisting of Khalistani flag at key places. However, ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a group of people reached Pannu's residence here and unfurled the tricolour. A number of people were also seen waving the Indian flag outside his residence.

SFJ is a US-based Khalistani secessionist group founded by Pannun. It was banned in India in 2019. Ahead of India's Independence Day, Pannu had reportedly released a provocative message announcing a cash award for those who would hoist the Khalistani flag at key places.

The central government has launched a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' to be held from August 13 to 15, to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

Some radical elements have, however, been opposed to the government move. Earlier this week, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Simranjit Singh Mann had also called for a boycott of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. This statement by the SAD MP sparked outrage on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

