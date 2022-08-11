UK says energy firms agreed to do more to help people as bills surge
British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Thursday that energy companies have agreed to work with the government to help the people who need it the most, ahead of a further surge in energy bills going into the winter.
"The Chancellor added the Government continues to evaluate the extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate steps to take," a government statement said after a meeting between Zahawi, energy companies and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
