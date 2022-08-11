CM's Fellowship Programme: UP govt invites applications from research scholars

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications from research scholars for a programme under which they will be tasked with carrying out research and development work in backward blocks, officials said here on Thursday.

Under the Chief Minister's Fellowship Programme spanning one year, the government intends to attach one candidate to each of the 100 blocks, they said.

The state cabinet had on July 19 given its nod to launch the fellowship programme, which aims to connect the candidates with government policymaking, management, project implementation and monitoring.

Applications are to be submitted at http://cmfellowship.upsdc.gov.in/ by August 24, they said.

The applicants should not be above 40 years old and must be proficient in reading and writing in Hindi as they will be posted in rural parts of the state, the officials said.

Applicants will be picked on the basis of their educational qualification, national and international awards, special achievements, voluntary work and work experience among others, they said.

The government has fixed a salary of Rs 30,000 and a travel allowance of Rs 10,000 per month. A one-time payment of Rs 15,000 for purchase of a digital tablet will also be made. The government is anticipating an expenditure of Rs 5.58 crore on the scheme, they said.

