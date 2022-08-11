Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for second time - TASS cites Russian-installed officials
Ukraine shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for a second time on Thursday, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian-installed local administration.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
