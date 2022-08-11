Left Menu

Telangana govt to distribute 1.2 crore national flags door-to-door

With India marking the milestone of 75 years of independence, the Telangana government is all set to celebrate Vajrotsavam, as state Finance and Medical Health Minister Harish Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Freedom Park in Ranganayak Sagar and said that the state is distributing 1.20 crore national flags door-to-door by employing handloom workers.

ANI | Siddipet (Telangana) | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With India marking the milestone of 75 years of independence, the Telangana government is all set to celebrate Vajrotsavam, as state Finance and Medical Health Minister Harish Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Freedom Park in Ranganayak Sagar and said that the state is distributing 1.20 crore national flags door-to-door by employing handloom workers. The minister inaugurated the park in a suburb of Siddipet along with District Additional Collector Muzammeel Khan, former Municipal Chairman Rajanarsu and Suda Chairman Ravinder Reddy.

He highlighted that the landmark event will be celebrated with utmost grandeur. On this occasion, the minister said," The Vajrotsava celebrations are being celebrated in a grand manner throughout the state and today it is a matter of happiness to start the Freedom Park at Ranganayak Sagar, a suburb of Siddipet town. The state government is distributing 1.2 crore flags, door-to-door by giving employment to handloom workers."

He also took a jibe at the Centre for the unavailability of flags. "In many places in the country, the Centre is unable to supply the national flags and the central minister Kishan Reddy is in a situation where he cannot give them, it is shameful and insulting to say that people have to stick paper flags," he added.

Rao also called upon every citizen to voluntarily participate in the Independence Diamond Jubilee celebrations. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

