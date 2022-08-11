Jahangirpuri violence: Court grants interim bail to accused to look after pregnant wife

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted interim bail to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case taking into consideration that his pregnant wife needed care. The bail was granted to the accused to look after his pregnant wife whose delivery date is expected later this month. This case pertains to communal violence in the area on April 16 this year during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti.

Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh of Rohini Court granted one-week interim bail to Goolam Rasool alias Gulli. The court granted the relief on furnishing of a bond of Rs. 50000 and with surety in the like amount. The court while granting interim bail took note of the submissions made by the accused that the expected date of delivery of the wife of the accused is August 22, 2022 and the documents in this regard are verified and found to be genuine.

As per the report filed by the investigating officer, the wife of the accused is residing alone with one minor son and the mother and father of the accused are residing separately though in the same area, the court noted. The counsel for the accused submitted that his wife is pregnant and the expected date of delivery is expected later this month. He has no one to look after his wife during pregnancy and after the delivery as he is living separately from his family because he married against their wishes. In view of these facts and circumstances, he should be enlarged on interim bail.

On the other hand while opposing the bail application Additional Public Prosecutor for the State had submitted that though the medical documents, as well as the date of expected delivery, are verified and found to be correct, they are opposing the present application as the accused has been booked for the serious offence of rioting. He may flee away from the process of law. The situation in the area is still charged up and release of applicant may again flare up the situation, the prosecutor said. Delhi Police Crime Branch last Tuesday arrested one man wanted in the Jahangirpuri riots, who along with other co-accused allegedly instigated violence during the Hanuman Jayanti celebration.

On April 16 during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, accused Sanwar alias Akbar alias Kalia along with other co-accused allegedly instigated the public and pelted stones, glass bottles upon the opposite party and police staff deployed on duty. The accused was on the run after the riots to avoid arrest. Following that he was declared proclaimed offender on July 22 in the Jahangirpuri riots case, informed Police. (ANI)

