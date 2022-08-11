Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 347; silver drops Rs 455

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:39 IST
Gold falls Rs 347; silver drops Rs 455
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined Rs 347 to Rs 52,709 per 10 grams amid decline in international yellow metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,056 per 10 grams.

Silver also fell sharply by Rs 455 to Rs 59,103 per kg from Rs 59,558 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,787 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 20.45 per ounce.

''Gold prices retreated after soft US inflation data and eased recession worries,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022