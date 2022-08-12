Left Menu

Dairy farmers to get Rs 4 per litre milk more till March 2023 as part of Rs 28cr project: Ker Minister

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 12-08-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 08:52 IST
Dairy farmers to get Rs 4 per litre milk more till March 2023 as part of Rs 28cr project: Ker Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Dairy farmers would be paid an additional Rs 4 per litre of milk till March next year as part of a Rs 28 crore project for them as it was not possible to increase price of milk in the state presently, Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani said on Thursday.

The minister said that the additional amount was already being paid to them from July 1 onwards and would continue till March next year, according to a statement issued by the Wayanad district administration.

The minister's announcement came during distribution of compensation to farmers in the district whose pigs were culled after an outbreak of African swine fever there, the statement said. The amount will be transferred to the farmers' bank account directly, it said.

The minister said that the state government has earmarked Rs 28 crore for this project, prepared by the Dairy Development Department, and the funds would be found with the cooperation of local bodies, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022