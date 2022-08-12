KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

Barring Darjeeling teas, a falling trend in the demand for all other categories of teas was marked during recent Sale 32, a Kolkata Tea Traders Association official said.

The offered amount for all categories was lower during this sale. Despite the lower offered amount Darjeeling leaf met with higher demand as compared to previous sale, the official said on Thursday.

A total of 17,56,087 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 242.61 per kg as compared to 18,86,340 kg which was sold at a slightly higher average price of Rs 246.24 during last sale. Similarly, 12,60,149 kg of Orthodox leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 356.41 per kg as compared to 13,09,293 kg which was consumed at an average price of Rs 357.62 per kg during Sale-31.

Dust tea also marked a fall in demand and a total of 7,07,082 kg of teas was sold at an average price of Rs 251.12 per kg while 7,80,150 kg of dust teas was sold at a higher average price of Rs.262.09 per kg during previous auction.

An upward trend in demand was in evidence for Darjeeling leaf. A total of 35,206 kg of different categories of teas was sold at a higher average price of Rs 399.25 per kg as compared to 32,176 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 391.30 per kg during Sale-31.

A total of 152 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-32, whereas there were 148 buyers operated during Sale-31, he said. In case of Orthodox teas, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas the number of buyers was 113, 76 and 87 respectively, he added. During Sale-31, 121 buyers purchased Orthodox, 64 buyers Darjeeling leaf and 81 purchased Dust teas.

