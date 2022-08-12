J-K: Policeman injured in Anantnag terror attack stable, says police

Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police personnel in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, injuring a policeman. "At about 3.15 pm terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police personnel near Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbehara in District Anantnag. In this terror crime incident, the said police personnel had received gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable," said Jammu ad Kashmir police.

Senior officers reached the terror crime spot along with reinforcements. The whole area was cordoned off, and a search operation was carried out. A labourer from Bihar was fired upon by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, following which he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez, hailing from Bihar's Madhepura. Soon after being shot, he was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes.

Earlier, three Indian Army personnel on Thursday succumbed to injuries received while neutralising two terrorists carrying out a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation Thursday morning.

The Army managed to foil the suicide bomb attack on its base here and killed both the terrorists. (ANI)

