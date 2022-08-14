Left Menu

U.N.-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa

The cargo was funded with donations from the United Nations World Food Programme, U.S. Agency for International Development and several private donors. A total 16 ships have now departed from Ukraine following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, after they were stalled for five months due to the war.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 11:29 IST
U.N.-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The United Nations-chartered ship MV Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,0000 tons of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said. The ship, which arrived in the port near Odesa, will sail to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in late July.

It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. under the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The cargo was funded with donations from the United Nations World Food Programme, U.S. Agency for International Development and several private donors.

A total 16 ships have now departed from Ukraine following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, after they were stalled for five months due to the war. The agreement was reached last month amid fears that the loss of Ukrainian grain supplies would lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

Ukraine has some 20 million tonnes of grain left over from last year's crop, while this year's wheat harvest is also estimated at 20 million tonnes. So far most of the cargoes under the deal have carried grain for animal feed or for fuel.

As part of the U.N. deal, all ships are inspected in Istanbul by the Joint Coordination Centre, where Russia, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022