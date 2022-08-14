Left Menu

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams cancels break darshans till August 21

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Saturday cancelled VIP Break darshan due to an unprecedented pilgrim rush.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-08-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 12:16 IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams cancels break darshans till August 21
TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Saturday cancelled VIP Break darshan due to an unprecedented pilgrim rush. TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said, "Due to the series of holidays coupled with the wedding season, Tirumala has been witnessing unprecedented Pilgrims influx."

TTD has cancelled the VIP darshan till August 21 on the recommendation letters. "It has done to give priority to the common pilgrims to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara," he added in a statement. On Saturday, the serpentine lines reached even the outer ring road near the Octopus building. As per the Saturday 8 pm status, 56,546 pilgrims had Darshan on August 13. The TTD has again appealed to devotees to postpone their pilgrimage in view of the unprecedented surge in pilgrim footfall due to a series of holidays.

Srivari Salakatla (annual) Brahmotsavams, a mega religious event will be taking place from September 27 to October 5. "Prominent vahana sevas during the Brahmotsavams are - Garuda Vahana Seva on October 1, Swarna Ratham on October 2, Rathotsavam on October 4, Chakra Snanam on October 5," Reddy had informed earlier.

On the first day due to the Dwajarohanam event, the Pedda Sesha vahana will commence at 9 pm but on all other days vahana sevas are scheduled between 8 am and 10 am in the mornings and 7 pm to 9 pm in the evenings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022