2 people drown in drain while crossing bridge in Manali

ANI | Manali (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 15-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 18:28 IST
2 people drown in drain while crossing bridge in Manali
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people drowned while crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang, Manali on Monday. This temporary bridge was used by the people of the local village.

As per the information received, at the time when this bridge was washed away by the flow of water, some people were also crossing this bridge and they drowned. Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg said, "A temporary bridge has been reported to be washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses two people have drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the victims."

He said that administration teams are present on the spot. Eyewitnesses have also made a mobile video of the incident in which some people are seen falling into the drain due to the collapse of the bridge. The number of people present at the spot during the time of the incident has not been confirmed yet. "It is still raining and Solang Nalla is still flowing with heavy flooded water, rescue for missing people has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

