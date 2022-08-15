Two groups clash amid firing & stone pelting in UP's Durgeshpur village

A day before Independence Day, a violent clash has been reported between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Sardhana village, and the incident allegedly involved firing and stone pelting, as per the police.

Meerut Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said, "We received info of violence, firing, and stone-pelting between two groups in Durgeshpur village under Sardhana Police Station. No casualties occurred, and a few were moderately injured. People from both groups are being identified, stringent action to be taken."

The police official further said that he has examined the area and that no person has been wounded by a bullet. Some people have been injured, and are being treated. Identification of the culprits is underway, they will not be spared, he said. (ANI)

