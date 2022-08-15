Left Menu

Five family members dies after house wall collapses in Bastar's Kanker

Five members of a family on Monday died after a wall of their house collapsed last night in Pakhanjore area of Kanker due to heavy rainfall.

ANI | Bastar (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-08-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 19:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Five members of a family on Monday died after a wall of their house collapsed last night in Pakhanjore area of Kanker due to heavy rainfall. Parimal Malik, his wife and their three children died in the incident.

The incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when the victims were sleeping in their mud house, the officials said. The area has been cut off from the main road due to an overflowing drain.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh has expressed his grief over this incident and has given instructions to provide immediate relief to the family members under the provisions of Revenue Book Circular 6-4. Several districts in Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Gariaband, Raipur, Durg and Dhamtari, are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days as a result of a low-pressure area formed over the northern Bay of Bengal, the state meteorological department said in a statement on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

