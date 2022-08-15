Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain International invest $900 mln in Aman Group - PIF
Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Cain International have invested $900 million in Aman Group to accelerate its global expansion, in line with the fund's 2021-2025 strategy, the PIF said in a Twitter post on Monday.
The transaction values Aman Group at $3 billion, a statement by Cain International said.
