Vice President Dhankhar extends greetings on eve of Navroz, says festival reflects spirit of compassion

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday greeted people on the eve of Navroz, Parsi New Year and said that the festival reflects the spirit of fraternity and compassion. "I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Navroz', which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year," said the Vice President.

He lauded the contribution of the Parsi community in India and said that they have made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the nation. "Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Navroz reflects the spirit of fraternity and compassion. The Parsi community in India, though small in number, has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the nation, and they hold a very special place in the cultural mosaic of India. May the festival of 'Navroz' bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," he added.

The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar. In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e., 'new day'.

It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)