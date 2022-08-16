Russian Defence Ministry says Crimea arms depot blast was result of 'sabotage' -RIA

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that a military warehouse near the town of Dzhankoi in northern Crimea had been damaged by sabotage, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Crimean officials said there had been a major fire at an ammunition depot in the area. State-owned news agency TASS cited the Defence Ministry as saying that civilian infrastructure, including an electricity supply station had been damaged as a result of the "sabotage".

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in a string of recent explosions in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

