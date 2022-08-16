Left Menu

Ukraine's president condemns 'Russia's nuclear terrorism' in call with Macron

Ukraine's president condemns 'Russia's nuclear terrorism' in call with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had discussed "Russia's nuclear terrorism" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine during a call on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskiy, writing on Twitter, gave no further details of their discussions on the plant, which Russia seized in March following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Monday, Zelenskiy urged the world to show "strength and decisiveness" to defend the nuclear power station, Europe's largest, following shelling in the vicinity of the plant which Kyiv and Moscow blame on each other.

"Continued dialogue with French President @EmmanuelMacron. Informed about the situation at the front, Russia's nuclear terrorism at the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant)," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "Thanked (him) for France's tangible defense aid. Discussed macro-financial aid to Ukraine & food security challenges. We must increase sanctions on Russia."

