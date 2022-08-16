Production of urea to start shortly from HURL-Barauni, Sindri, says Mandaviya

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers of India reviewed the progress of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL)-Sindri and Barauni projects. At the meeting, the Union Minister noted that the Government of India is committed to starting the production of urea from the HURL-Barauni and Sindri plants shortly.

"These two plants will add more than 25 LMTPA (lakh metric ton per annum) of indigenous production of Urea which will help in the reduction of an equivalent amount of imported urea," the ministry said in a Statement The ministry further said that the Union Minister also reviewed the progress of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd. (TFL), the country's first urea plant based on Coal Gasification technology for the production of ammonia/urea. The production capacity of TFL would be 12.7 LMTPA. The commissioning of TFL is expected in the year of 2024.

Mandaviya highlighted that the production of indigenous urea from these plants will be a step towards achieving "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Aatmanirbhar Krishi". He noted, "Through focused efforts of the Government, India will become self-reliant in urea production. Further, each of these plants would generate 500 direct and 1500 indirect employments".

The government has mandated the revival of Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni units on a nomination basis by forming a Joint Venture company of nominated PSUs i.e., National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Fertilizers Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL), and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd. (HFCL). Accordingly, a Joint Venture company named Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited was incorporated with equity participation of 29.67% each by NTPC, IOCL, and CIL; 11% by FCIL for setting up gas-based Ammonia urea plants of 12.7 LMTPA capacities each at Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni.

The government also authorized the revival of the Talcher unit on a nomination basis by forming a Joint Venture company of nominated PSUs i.e., Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) and FCIL. Notably, a Joint Venture company named Talcher Fertilizer Limited (TFL) was incorporated with equity participation of 31.85% each by GAIL, RCF & CIL, while FCIL retained 4.45% equity.

Earlier in March, the Union Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister had approved to increase the applicability of the New Investment Policy-2012 for three units of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited. It is aimed to add 38.1 LMPTA indigenous urea production in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)