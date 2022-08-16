Left Menu

Production of urea to start shortly from HURL-Barauni, Sindri, says Mandaviya

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers of India reviewed the progress of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL)-Sindri and Barauni projects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:01 IST
Production of urea to start shortly from HURL-Barauni, Sindri, says Mandaviya
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers of India reviewed the progress of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL)-Sindri and Barauni projects. At the meeting, the Union Minister noted that the Government of India is committed to starting the production of urea from the HURL-Barauni and Sindri plants shortly.

"These two plants will add more than 25 LMTPA (lakh metric ton per annum) of indigenous production of Urea which will help in the reduction of an equivalent amount of imported urea," the ministry said in a Statement The ministry further said that the Union Minister also reviewed the progress of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd. (TFL), the country's first urea plant based on Coal Gasification technology for the production of ammonia/urea. The production capacity of TFL would be 12.7 LMTPA. The commissioning of TFL is expected in the year of 2024.

Mandaviya highlighted that the production of indigenous urea from these plants will be a step towards achieving "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Aatmanirbhar Krishi". He noted, "Through focused efforts of the Government, India will become self-reliant in urea production. Further, each of these plants would generate 500 direct and 1500 indirect employments".

The government has mandated the revival of Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni units on a nomination basis by forming a Joint Venture company of nominated PSUs i.e., National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Fertilizers Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL), and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd. (HFCL). Accordingly, a Joint Venture company named Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited was incorporated with equity participation of 29.67% each by NTPC, IOCL, and CIL; 11% by FCIL for setting up gas-based Ammonia urea plants of 12.7 LMTPA capacities each at Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni.

The government also authorized the revival of the Talcher unit on a nomination basis by forming a Joint Venture company of nominated PSUs i.e., Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) and FCIL. Notably, a Joint Venture company named Talcher Fertilizer Limited (TFL) was incorporated with equity participation of 31.85% each by GAIL, RCF & CIL, while FCIL retained 4.45% equity.

Earlier in March, the Union Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister had approved to increase the applicability of the New Investment Policy-2012 for three units of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited. It is aimed to add 38.1 LMPTA indigenous urea production in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022