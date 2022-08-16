Left Menu

IG Fresh Produce to invest Rs 100 crore in Arunachal Pradesh for Kiwi cultivation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:23 IST
IG Fresh Produce to invest Rs 100 crore in Arunachal Pradesh for Kiwi cultivation
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh-based IG Fresh Produce, a subsidiary of fresh fruit importer IG International, on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 100 crore in the next five years in Arunachal Pradesh for cultivation of kiwi and stone fruits.

The company has entered into an agreement with the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB) and the farmers of Namshu village in West Kameng district for this endeavour, which will be done in over 40 hectares of land, IG Fresh Produce said in a statement.

Under this agreement, IG Fresh Produce and APAMB will ensure cultivation, research and development and post-harvest activities in a phased manner.

''Arunachal Pradesh is a state which has the blessing of nature's bounty in abundance. We are planning to invest Rs 100 crore and are very confident of creating a natural lab for the cultivation, careful curation, research and development, and post-harvest treatment of the first-grade produce done in the orchid paradise of India,'' IG Fresh Produce President Gautam Jha said.

This is a very big investment, not only in terms of the financial value but also in the context of the trust shown towards the state and its farmers, Arunachal Pradesh agriculture minister Tage Taki said.

''The state government will provide everything the farmers and IG Fresh Produce need to grow the best and most delicious fruits in our country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022