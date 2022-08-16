Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat assures 'marked difference in water quality' of River Yamuna by Dec 22

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that by December 2022 there will be a marked difference in the water quality of River Yamuna by stopping the flow of about 1300 MLD wastewater into it. Shekhawat on Tuesday presided over the event 'Yamuna Par Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

As per a press statement, addressing the gathering, and giving an overview of the Namami Gange Mission, Shekhawat said that since its launch in 2015, a lot has been done to accomplish the objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga and its tributaries. He also informed that the projects worth more than Rs 31,000 crore have been sanctioned under the 'Namami Gange Programme' and Ganga and its tributaries are becoming Aviral and Nirmal.

"We are now focusing on tributaries of Ganga, particularly the Yamuna, our focus has been on cleaning River Yamuna and I am happy to share that by December 2022 there will be a marked difference in the water quality of River Yamuna by stopping the flow of about 1300 MLD wastewater into River Yamuna," he added. The Union Minister for Jal Shakti said that India is a country that reveres its rivers, but this is also true that our water bodies and rivers are getting contaminated. It is, therefore, imperative that to keep our water bodies and rivers Aviral and Nirmal, we all must come together and make it a Jan Andolan.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the occasion of Independence Day, Shekhawat said: "The Hon. Prime Minister in his speech emphasized the sacrifices made by the leaders and today after 75 years of experience, we have reached a pedestal where we can be proud of ourselves and the world looks at us with respect." The Minister added that the Prime Minister has given us the vision for the next 25 years and it is our responsibility to imbibe a certain lifestyle that respects the environment and devote ourselves completely to fulfilling the vision. (ANI)

