Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 10:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Billionaire Elon Musk was joking when he said he was going to buy English soccer club Manchester United , the entrepreneur said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams," Musk said, when asked by a user if he was serious about buying the club.
