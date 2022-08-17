Repair done for US naval ship in India

The task of repairing US naval ship, Charles Drew, docked at Larsen & Toubro's shipyard here was completed on Wednesday. The routine maintenance conducted aboard the naval ship included repairs to safety and crew habitability systems and equipment, a press release from the office of the US Consulate General, Chennai said. Charles Drew is United States Military Sealift Command's (MSC) Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship. The first American naval ship to arrive in India for repair, it docked at L&T's Kattupalli shipyard in north Chennai on August 7. Authorities had specified then that the task of repair/maintenance would be completed by August 17.

Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai said the repair of a United States naval ship, the Charles Drew, carried out by L&T is a landmark development to be celebrated as a symbol of strengthened US-India partnership. ''India's initiative to offer logistics, repairs, and refits to the US ships assumes special significance in furthering the strategic partnership between India and the United States, thereby promoting harmony in South Asia under the Indo-Pacific initiative,'' said Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary. Both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed their intent to conduct maintenance in India during the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in April. The naval ship's visit demonstrates the commitment of the US Navy and Department of Defense to utilise repair facilities in India, the press note said. Charles Drew is one of the many ships that are part of the US Navy's MSC's Combat Logistics Force (CLF). CLF are the supply lines to US navy ships while at sea. These ships provide virtually everything Navy ships need including fuel, food, fleet ordnance, dry cargo, spare parts, mail, and other supplies. CLF ships enable the navy fleet to remain at sea and remain combat ready for extended periods of time. In addition to US Navy ships, CLF ships also resupply international partners and allies operating in the Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)