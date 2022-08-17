Kerala Governor stays appointment of CPM leader's wife in Kannur University

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has stayed the appointment of Associate Professor in the Department of Malayalam in Kannur University. The Governor had sought a report over alleged irregularity in the appointment of Dr Priya Varghese as an associate professor in the Malayalam department. Dr Priya is the wife of the Chief Minister's private secretary and former MP KK Ragesh.

A complaint was given by Save University campaign stating that UGC rules were flouted during her appointment. The complaint says that she doesn't have the necessary years of teaching experience to be appointed to this post. A release from Raj Bhavan stated, "Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor, has stayed the Resolution (No.2022.313 dated 27.06.2022) of the Kannur University Syndicate and all further proceedings pursuant to the selection procedure for appointment of Associate Professor in the Department of Malayalam, with immediate effect until further orders.

"The Hon'ble Chancellor has invoked the provisions of Section 7(3) of the Kannur University Act, 1996 in this decision. Show cause notices to all stakeholders are being issued separately. The decision of the Hon'ble Chancellor has been conveyed to the University." (ANI)

