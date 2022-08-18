Left Menu

Nigeria electricity workers suspend strike that caused blackout

(20:50 GMT) capacity was at just 35 MW. The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) general secretary Joe Ajaero told Reuters the union would suspend the strike for two weeks after a meeting with TCN management and the minister of power.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 02:34 IST
Nigeria electricity workers suspend strike that caused blackout

Workers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have suspended a strike that began on Wednesday and caused a nationwide blackout, a workers union official said after a meeting with the government. The grid capacity dropped to zero by 5:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) from 4,100 megawatts (MW) early on Wednesday, according to TCN. By 9:50 p.m. (20:50 GMT) capacity was at just 35 MW.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) general secretary Joe Ajaero told Reuters the union would suspend the strike for two weeks after a meeting with TCN management and the minister of power. "A committee chaired by the Minister of State for Power has been set up to work out modalities on resolution of the issues. Power would be restored either this night or tomorrow in the morning," Ajaero said.

NUEE had said in a notice to members that it was protesting against discriminatory promotion procedures at the state-owned transmission company and unfair labour practices in the power sector, among other grievances. Nigeria's 11 electricity distribution companies issued notices to clients on Wednesday saying that they were unable to supply power due to the strike.

Lagos-based Ikeja Electric, the largest distribution company, said "we are currently experiencing disruption of power supply as most stations within our network have been shut down." On Tuesday, Nigeria's national grid had a peak supply of 4,800 MW, the highest in many months but still far below what the country of 200 million people needs.

A majority of businesses and homes rely on diesel and petrol-powered generators while many more go without electricity.

Also Read: Nigeria arrests suspects in Catholic church massacre

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022