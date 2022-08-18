Left Menu

Suspected beef seized from food outlet in Nagpur; case registered against owner

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police have seized suspected beef from a roadside eatery in Maharashtra's Nagpur district and registered a case against its 38-year-old owner, an official said.

The accused operated the eatery near Borkhedi village.

The slaughter of bulls, bullocks and cows is banned in the state under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team checked the outlet on Tuesday night and found suspected beef stored in a refrigerator, an official said.

They sent the meat to a laboratory for testing.

The Butibori police later registered a case against the eatery owner, Fakru Khan Asraf Khan, resident of Mewat in Haryana, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

