Thane: Rationing office to have room for women to feed infants

The Thane ration office that was renovated recently has a room for lactating mothers to feed their infants, an official said on Thursday.

This facility will be the first of its kind in the district, Rationing Officer Surekha Chavan told PTI.

She said 89 per cent of ration cards in the district have been linked with Aadhaar cards and efforts were on to complete the work as quickly as possible.

