One of Noida twin towers ful ly rigged with explosives, work in full swing on other

One of the Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida has been fully rigged with explosives, as the charging process continued in full swing on Thursday, officials said.

The nearly 100-metre tall structures are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the twin towers in Sector 93A were built in violation of norms.

''The charging -- rigging of skeletal structures with explosives -- was started on August 13 and completed in the Ceyane tower on Wednesday. The work on Apex tower is underway. The charging process is expected to be completed next week,'' an official said.

Ceyane is the smaller of the two towers and had 29 floors constructed when work was stopped on it. Apex is the taller tower with 32 floors constructed. Both the residential towers were supposed to have 40 storeys.

Meanwhile, a meeting was underway among stakehokders, including Noida Authority, Emerald Court and ATS Village residents' groups, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, to discuss the evacuation plan for August 28 when the twin towers will be razed to ground.

According to officials, discussion on road traffic management in the area on the demolition day is also part of the agenda of the meeting, which also included local police.

On post-demolition debris management, a Noida Authority official said ''35,000 cubic metre rubble'' is expected to be left in the aftermath of the demolition. ''Of this, 6,000 to 7,000 cubic metre would gather in the basement of twin towers,'' the official added.

Meanwhile, the plan for debris management was yet to be finalised as the regional pollution control board was examining the proposal sent by Edifice Engineering, according to sources.

The plan is expected to be finalised in a day or two, they added.

