Left Menu

Maha: Increase aid to rain-affected farmers, change some rules, says Sena MLA

But farmers dont get aid due to this rule, he said.Secondly, owning land is a prerequisite for compensation for loss of cattle.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:28 IST
Maha: Increase aid to rain-affected farmers, change some rules, says Sena MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The financial aid declared by the Maharashtra government for rain-affected farmers of Marathwada and Vidarbha was not enough and several rules need to be changed so that more persons get relief, Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil said on Thursday.

Patil, MLA from Osmanabad, told PTI over phone the present government had announced compensation of Rs 13,400 per hectare of arable land, while in 2019, the financial aid provided was more than Rs 20,000.

''Moreover, there is a condition for relief disbursal that rainfall in a region should be above 65 millimetres in 24 hours. However, there are areas which witness continuous rain below this mark for several days, leading to severe losses. But farmers don't get aid due to this rule,'' he said.

''Secondly, owning land is a prerequisite for compensation for loss of cattle. However, there are farm labourers who keep cattle. This rule prevents them from getting compensated for losses,'' Patil added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022