Left Menu

Delhi Customs arrests two persons heading to Bangkok carrying restricted items

Two persons have been arrested by the Delhi Air Customs after some restricted items were found with them. Both were heading towards Bangkok. The arrest was made at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:14 IST
Delhi Customs arrests two persons heading to Bangkok carrying restricted items
Cash seized by the Delhi Customs (Credit: Delhi Customs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested by the Delhi Air Customs after some restricted items were found with them. Both were heading towards Bangkok. The arrest was made at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

As per Delhi Customs, US$ 19,200 & EUR15,700 approximately worth Rs 27.50 lakhs were recovered from the two arrested nationals. All this was found from the bangle boxes, that were a part of their luggage. Delhi Customs has further said that the investigations are going on in this case.

"Air Customs at IGI Airport arrested 2 Indian nationals departing for Bangkok after US$ 19,200 & EUR15,700 worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx was recovered & seized from bangle boxes being carried by them, Further investigations are ongoing" tweeted Delhi Customs. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022